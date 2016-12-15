Search

Historical Christmas fair at Lynn museum

Historic Christmas Craft Fair, Trues Yard King's Lynn Arthur Williams (5) from King's Lynn craft making with Trues Yard Manager Lindsey Bavin ANL-161012-154014009

Lynn’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum played host to an historical Christmas craft fair on Saturday.

There were demonstrations on how to make Tudor boughs and pomanders, Georgian decoupage and Victorian shellcraft, along with some fun decorative snowmen biscuits.

The True’s Yard annual Christmas quiz takes place on Thursday at 11am. Entry is £4 per person which includes a hot drink and tasty homemade treats.

Pictured above is Arthur Williams, five, craft making with Trues Yard manager Lindsey Bavin.

