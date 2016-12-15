Historical Christmas fair at Lynn museum

Lynn’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum played host to an historical Christmas craft fair on Saturday.

There were demonstrations on how to make Tudor boughs and pomanders, Georgian decoupage and Victorian shellcraft, along with some fun decorative snowmen biscuits.

The True’s Yard annual Christmas quiz takes place on Thursday at 11am. Entry is £4 per person which includes a hot drink and tasty homemade treats.

Pictured above is Arthur Williams, five, craft making with Trues Yard manager Lindsey Bavin.

MLNF16PM12058