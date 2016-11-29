Hitch hiking Moggy safe despite ride

Benji the cat has been reunited with her family after an adventure that took her some 60 miles away from her home in Suffolk all the way to Lynn.

The female cat was found sleeping under the bonnet of a rental van after it arrived back at the company’s depot in Lynn on Wednesday.

The driver took her to the Vets4Pets Kings Lynn, practice to check she was OK.

The team there, at the Pets at Home store on the Hardwick, scanned Benji and realised that her owner lived in Haverhill, an area where the van had visited on Tuesday.

Julie Clark, practice manager at Vets4Pets, said: “The cat was in a really good state, really happy to see people.

“She was just like a normal cat, eating, wanting fusses, very hungry, so we gave her some food. She was not traumatised at all.

“Her owners didn’t realise how far she travelled from, so when we told them they couldn’t believe it. They were just so happy we were able to reunite the cat with the owner.

“Cases like this one highlight the importance of microchipping pets, as cats can climb into car engines during the winter to keep warm and as a result can end up a long way from home.

“Unlike collars or tags, microchips cannot be taken off or get lost and provided the owner’s contact details are kept up to date, wayward pets and owners can be reunited in the case of separation.”