Holgay students donate to their sole-mates

Pupils from Hilgay and Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy have filled up shoe boxes with treasures for their sole-mates living around the world. The students packed toys, clothes and toiletries into shoe boxes, which they also decorated for children who are in need. Organiser Kit King said: “Since becoming a governor for the schools I have enjoyed involving them in the appeal,this is the third year we’ve taken part for different charities. The children, their families and people in the community enjoy taking part as it is a small gesture which makes a big difference to those children in need.” Pictured are, on the back row, from left: Fiain, Ellie, Scarlett, Leo and Joely, with front row, from left: Daniel, Jack, Kyle, Bethany and Erin. Photo: Kit King.
Sign in
Sign in socially{* loginWidget *}
with your email address{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* traditionalSignIn_password *}
Sign in
Sign in socially{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back!{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* traditionalSignIn_password *}
Sign in
Sign in socially{* loginWidget *}
with your email address{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* traditionalSignIn_password *}
Registration
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Thank You For Registering
Forgotten your password?
Reset Your Password
Your password has been changed
Reset your password
Reset your password
Reset your password
Is this you?
Sign In To Complete Account Merge
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Newsletter Preferences
Daily Newsletter
Additional Newsletter
Where do you live?
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
Already Registered
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.