Holgay students donate to their sole-mates

Hilgay School pupils: Back row (left to right) Fiain, Ellie, Scarlett, Leo and Joely Front row (left to right) Daniel, Jack, Kyle, Bethany and Erin ANL-161024-162337001

Pupils from Hilgay and Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy have filled up shoe boxes with treasures for their sole-mates living around the world. The students packed toys, clothes and toiletries into shoe boxes, which they also decorated for children who are in need. Organiser Kit King said: “Since becoming a governor for the schools I have enjoyed involving them in the appeal,this is the third year we’ve taken part for different charities. The children, their families and people in the community enjoy taking part as it is a small gesture which makes a big difference to those children in need.” Pictured are, on the back row, from left: Fiain, Ellie, Scarlett, Leo and Joely, with front row, from left: Daniel, Jack, Kyle, Bethany and Erin. Photo: Kit King.