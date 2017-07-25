Holkham estate looks into four-hour concert queues

Holkham Estate is investigating the cause of traffic issues outside Tom Jones’ concert on Sunday after ticket holders spent “up to four hours” queuing to get in.

The estate released a statement on social media following the concert which thanked “visitors for their patience and understanding and Norfolk Police for their support” in dealing with the situation.

Holkham Estate’s statement read: “We recognise that we experienced significant traffic issues yesterday (Sunday).

“We would like to thank our visitors for their patience and understanding and Norfolk Police for their support.

“We are investigating the issue with the organisers of the Tom Jones concert and the Holkham Country Fair.”

The statement came after complaints over gridlocked roads that took up to four hours to clear.

Adding to the congestion, a car accident slowed traffic on the B1105 near Fakenham at 5.15pm, and thousands were exiting Holkham Country Fair which also came to an end on Sunday.

Police confirmed deploying officers to assist with relieving congestion around the estate.

The estate’s designated parking zones opened at 3.30pm, but queues began to form outside the venue at 5pm. The concert was scheduled to begin at 7.15pm.

Tom Jones’ performance was pushed back from 8.30pm to 8.40pm to provide people with more time to make their way to the concert, but some chose to turn around and go home rather continue in gridlock.

A social media users said: “What dipstick arranged that. It was mayhem on every road within a ten mile radius. Red Arrows were good though. We had a free show stuck in traffic looking through the sunroof then got out to watch them from a farm gateway.”

Another social media user said: “Shamefully bad traffic management which must put the organisers licence at risk.”