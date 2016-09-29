Holkham gains multi-million venue for weddings

A refurbished and transformed Lady Elizabeth Wing at Holkham Hall is now open following an 18-month, multi-million pound investment.

Situated adjacent to Holkham Hall, the building was originally built in 1867 by the second Earl of Leicester as a bowling alley for his employees.

In 1951 the building was converted into a factory for Holkham Pottery, a business started by the 5th Earl’s wife, Elizabeth.

The successful business making distinctive and collectable pottery ranges operated for over 50 years until its closure in 2007.

Today, the Lady Elizabeth Wing offers a new elegant and contemporary events space – one of the largest and most impressive spaces of its kind available in East Anglia.

Holkham’s dedication to bringing redundant buildings back to life and creating enterprise for local businesses and the estate has driven this latest attraction.

The wing will enable Holkham to showcase and host many types of events including conferences, dinners, presentations and weddings.

There will be room for 250 people seated and up to 400 standing, as well as a reception area suitable for smaller events of up to 60 people.

Behind the scenes are all the professional facilities that party organisers and caterers require.

It will allow Holkham to extend the visitor season beyond the busy summer months and also support local businesses in low season.

The estate worked closely with English Heritage to make sure that everything proposed for these predominantly Grade II-listed buildings added to the historical importance of the site.

The construction of the new visitor facilities project was awarded to local firm Robson Construction Limited.

Jack Gregory, from London architects Hopkins, who designed the project, said: “The opportunity to work on returning a redundant and dilapidated Holkham building back to active use has been both challenging and exciting.

“The result is a sensitive intervention which respects the historical character of the existing building and adjacent Hall but is also a fresh and contemporary interpretation of the space, designed to provide many more years of social enjoyment as originally intended by the second Earl.”