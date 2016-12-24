Holkham Hall cycling tickets available for the early birds

Holkham Hall is inviting early-bird buyers to sign up online for next year’s action-packed three-day family-focused festival of cycling, Pedal Norfolk.

The event is held from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29, and is held in conjunction with charity partner Walking With The Wounded.

It has moved from the early May bank holiday weekend to the spring bank holiday.

Peter Flett, director sportive of the festival and managing director of Norfolk cycle business Fatbirds, said: “Now in our fifth year, we think that we’ve built the ultimate cycling festival for the whole family.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve ridden a bike in years or not, you’ll still have a brilliant time!”

With over 2,500 cyclists and more than 8,500 visitors expected, there will be a number of individual cycling events and activities on offer aimed at all ages and levels of ability; from first time cyclists, to Lycra-clad professionals, as well as plenty to entertain spectators of the sport.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to ride 20, 50 or 100 mile signposted safe and supported routes along scenic country and coastal roads with feed stations.

Early bird tickets can be booked online at http://www.pedalnorfolk.co.uk.

Prices start from £6.30 per day for the 20-mile ride. A three-day package deal costs £85.50 before January 1 and £95 after. Day admission to Holkham park for visitors to enjoy the festival will be £5 per adult and children 16 years and under will be free.

From the gentle and easygoing flat routes to the more gruelling up hills, the roads are virtually car free, allowing participants enjoyable and safe riding conditions. For the ultimate challenge, in the Blue Ribbon Event, experienced riders will have the opportunity to conquer the full 250 miles over three days.

For the first time next year, a closed-road race will take place starting in front of Holkham Hall and will take serious competitiors on a route through some of the park’s key landmarks at speed. Once off their bikes, avid and amateur cyclists alike will also be able to test out the latest techy cycling products, and meet and chat with professionals showcasing the very latest kit. For children, within the grounds of Holkham, there will be an ultra-safe 7-mile car free bicycle route, a cycle academy for ages four to 12 years, balance bike training for children aged one year and up, grass track training and a mountain bike course through the woods.

For all Pedal Norfolk visitors, there will be any number of free activities to get involved with. The Field to Fork experience will be open for all and there will also be music, the brilliant children’s woodland adventure play area, the stunning Holkham beach, games and rides, lakeside fun and competitions all tying into a great festival day out. The entertainment continues into the evening in the Adnams’ beer tent with more competitions, talks and live bands.

At the end of the day, visitors will be able to camp in the grounds of Holkham Hall, a rare occasion and an exciting experience for little ones. Camping by the stunning lake, the campsite is safe and secure with facilities and showers for