Holkham Hall holds its open farm Sunday

Blue skies encouraged visitors to the annual Holkham Open Farm Sunday.

There was plenty to see including a number of farming surprises and some awesomely large machinery.

Jon Smith demonstrates sheep shearing on a mule sheep of which there are a flock of 150 at Holkham MLNF17PB06421

Both the late 7th Earl of Leicester and the 8th Earl are committed conservationists so not surprisingly roughly a quarter of the estate, which covers five tenant farms, is given over to conservation.

Some 1,729 acres are part of what is called a 12-year-old higher level entry scheme. It’s an environmental stewardship, the aims of which include improving water resources, reducing land erosion and protecting and enhancing wildlife.

Involved in this project is Simon Raven one of whose jobs is the distribution of 11.5 tonnes of mixed seed between December and March to help the bird population through the thin winter months.

“The area is a haven for wildlife – such as wild flowers, birds, bees and butterflies,” said Mr Raven.

Jack Wacey (5) points the way ahead on Holkham's largest tractor, a New Holland T9 with a massive 360 hp engine MLNF17PB06424

The remaining three-quarters, some 5,680 acres, is under cultivation to barley, wheat, oil seed rape, sugar beet and potatoes.

To farm successfully the estate’s wide range of machinery includes an enormous 360hp tractor and two combine harvesters straight from a science-fiction film.

Much of Holkham is now being tilled with a cultivator made up of scores of spinning discs which only disturbs the top two or three inches of soil whereas a plough turns the soil over.

“It doesn’t disturb the soil or the worms,” said agricultural technician, Des Austin.

Conservation technician, Simon Raven, with some of the 11.5 tonnes of mixed seed fed to Holkham wildlife during the winter MLNF17PB06423

Finally, what was most intriguing was a ‘piste buster’ which first use was as form of snow plough in the Swiss Alps. Holkham now utilises it to collect and scoop up the maize and rye which is fed into a anaerobic digester.

“It can heat 5,000 homes in the summer and 2,500 in the winter. It’s basically a very large cow’s stomach,” said Holkham’s farm manager James Beamish.

Six-year-old visitor from Finland, Eelis Halonen (Eelis Halonen), enjoying himself on a toy tractor MLNF17PB06422