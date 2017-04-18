Holkham revels in Easter visitor record

Holkham’s annual Easter fun attraction proved to be popular with children of all ages over the four day bank holiday weekend.

Promised lots of egg-cellent events and egg-citing things to do, record numbers of visitors certainly weren’t put off by the occasional shower and a chilly wind.

HOLKHAM HALL EASTER ACTIVITIES George and Iris Hughes crack the code trail

Education manager Sue Penlington said: “It’s been really exciting with lots with lots of children and their families enjoying their visit over the weekend.

“We’ve had record numbers and we are really pleased so many families are enjoying visiting our attractions.

“The atmosphere has been fantastic and I’d like to thank our visitors for braving a rather changeable weather forecast.”

The fun started in the courtyard where the Easter Bunny handed out Easter eggs to every visitor.

HOLKHAM HALL EASTER ACTIVITIES Poppy Bird meets the Easter Bunny

Then it was one attraction after another in a whirlwind tour taking in origami making, decorating Easter biscuits, making spring butterflies, and trails to follow that tested visitors’ skills with games and quizzes.

There was even a letter treasure hunt to solve an Easter anagram.

Elsewhere, children listened to spell-binding stories in an enchanted yurt.

Meanwhile, in the face-painting tent Jessica Robinson transformed young faces with her extensive palette of colours.

HOLKHAM HALL EASTER ACTIVITIES From left Ellie Hedges, Edward Symes and Alistair McDonald

Some chose animals like the magical unicorn, others wanted colourful spring flowers and butterflies.

There was also the chance to make a bee hat, a colourful paper butterfly and an Easter badge, plus Easter bingo and a baby animal crossword.