Holkham to serve up North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival takes place in the splendid walled garden of the Holkham Estate this weekend.

Attracting around 10,000 visitors in 2016, this year’s festival will welcome 55 stall holders to the two-day celebration.

The range of produce on sale will include local real ales, fresh meat, vegetables, honey, fruit, ice cream, cheese, juices, cakes, puddings, tarts and much more, all grown, reared, caught, produced or sold in North Norfolk.

Entry to the festival is free but a car parking charge applies. Just outside the walled garden a food court area wilprovide everyone attending with outstanding local food and drink for consumption on-site.

Nine concessions will take part including Arthur Howell offering his famous hog roast, Duck Truck with fragrant pancakes, Fruit Pig Co. with sausages in buns and the Malt Coast Brewery with fine artisan beer, to name but a few.

It is all about the producers − the festival showcases its stallholders and celebrates their success and is delighted to showcase Winbirri’s ‘Bacchus 2015’ wine which won the Platinum Best in Show medal at Decanter for best value white wine made from a single grape variety. Also, local coffee roaster Grey Seal based at Cley along the coast, has won eight Great Taste Awards in 2017.

Enjoy their coffee in the concession area.

New entrant ‘Malt Coast’ Brewery uses locally grown, award-winning, malting barley to create craft beer which is unfiltered and unpasteurised for a fuller taste.

Visitors will have the chance to try IPA in bottles and Pale Ale in cans. Butcher to top London chefs, The Fruit Pig Company has launched a rosemary and garlic salami and are just about to launch a third beef jerky.

Their other two flavoured jerkys both have two great taste award stars. Essence Foods, also known for their mustards under the ‘Montys’ brand has launched ‘Beetella’− a healthy and delicious chocolate beetroot spread − no palm oil, nuts, lecithin and reduced sugar when compared to other products which might end in ’tella’! This innovative product contains cocoa butter, coconut oil and a high cocoa percentage dark chocolate.

The ever popular Cookery Theatre in its trademark octagonal tent will see demonstrations from an exceptional line-up of chefs which includes Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts, Norwich; Richard Hughes of the Assembly House; Chris Coubrough of the Flying Kiwi Inns in partnership with Arthur Howell of Howell’s Butchers; and Fran Hartshorn of The White Horse at Brancaster.

A new initiative this year is the Kinnerton Cake Competition running across both days. The public are invited to make a cake and bring it to the chairman’s tent. The only requirement is that it contains chocolate in it or on it. Entries must be in by noon on both days.

Saturday’s entrants must be 14 years or over and Sunday is for under-14’s. Winners receive a fancy mixer!

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival is organised by a festival committee.

Festival gates open at 10am and close at 4pm. Holkham park, the Field to Fork Experience,the Courtyard Café and Gift Shop and children’s woodland adventure play area are open both days from 10am to 5pm. Holkham Hall is open on Sunday from noon until 4pm (last entry).