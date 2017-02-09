Holly Meadows pupils are radio stars for the day

A West Norfolk School were given an insight into the world of radio during a recent visit by the BBC Voices Radio team.

Youngsters at Holly Meadows Primary School, in Pott Row, created their own jingles for school news.

BBC Voices Radio at Holly Meadowes Primary School Pott Row. Pictured In Front Gary Stanley (BBC Voices) Olivia King and children of Aldren Class.

Deputy headteacher Amy Harvey said: “The children have been learning about sounds and science recently so the visit gave them a fantastic opportunity to learn all about radio and the different technology involved with it.”

BBC Voices Radio provide film making and radio editing workshops to schools throughout the Eastern region free of charge.

Holly Meadows hope to have their own wavelength on My School Radio before the summer and are looking to raise enough funds to buy a special microphone for the project.

Pictured in front are Jake Smith and Olivia King with the BBC Voices team, from left, Joe Lever, Wendy Witham and Gary Stanley.

mlnf17mf02017