Holme church fete draws crowds

Holme’s annual church fete, held in David Gorton’s Whitehill Farm on Saturday, brought with it an afternoon of sun and blue skies.

Held in the shadow of the parish church of St Mary the Virgin some 25 stalls, manned by a mixture of residents and holiday makers, drew in a large crowd.

HOLME CHURCH FETE Skill in action - Tallulah Hunt, three, took no time at all to hook six ducks and win a prize

Wendy Norman, who took on the organisation of the event this year with Sally Crown, said: “It’s a traditional fete where even the weekenders help out.

It was a fete that may well have boasted the longest book stall in Norfolk.

Many hundreds of books drew scores of avid readers whose many purchases showed that reading is not going out of fashion.

Such was the volume of sales that one of the stallholders said they were “going like hot cakes.”

There were refreshments under shady trees, music from the Hunstanton Concert Band and stalls that are a must at any fete such as a tombola, preserves and cakes, garden produce and plants.

There was also a host of competitions including Pluck a Duck, Tin Can Alley, a coconut sky, a bean bag challenge, Ring that Bull, a football challenge, Shut that Box and Hook that Duck.

Mrs Norman praised the many people who had helped make the afternoon a success and said: “It’s all down to teamwork.”

Church treasurer, John Norman, said they hoped the event would raise around £2,500.