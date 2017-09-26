Home town story boosts Swaffham good causes at show night

A musical evening raised hundreds of pounds for good causes in Swaffham on Saturday night.

A packed audience at the Barn Theatre enjoyed a performance of The Pedlar of Swaffham, which was performed by the Eyes Write Theatre group and hosted by the town’s Lions club.

Playwright Alan Huckle, pictured above with Lions president Pam Tallon and cast members, approached the Lions earlier this year, following their success in putting on a one-man show by actor Jeffrey Holland last year, to see if they would help put on the play in the home town of the Pedlar.

Club officials say more than £800 was raised on the night for Lions good causes.