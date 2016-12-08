Homemade craft fair at Swaffham helps hospital

Christmas decorations carved out of wood, others made from glass, fabric crafts and a stall which spun wool were just a few of the things on display at an annual craft fair in Swaffham at the weekend.

The fair, which was held in the assembly rooms on the Market Place, was organised by Camille and Carol Pegg.

Christmas craft fair IAO Community Hospital at The Assembly Rooms in Swaffham Julia Willis ANL-160412-090632009

There were a steady flow of visitors through the door and a total of £250 was raised for Swaffham Community Hospital.

Camille explained: “A few years ago, the community hospital was on the verge of closing so we’ve held a craft fair ever since then to raise money for them.

“My mum makes a number of items and we wanted to hold another traditional display with purely handmade items. We also held a tombola.

“It was just as busy this year, which we were surprised about what with people not having a lot and Brexit.”

Plans are already in motion to hold another craft fair next year and the couple thanked the Iceni Partnership for their continued support.