Homes proposal for care leavers

Empty council buildings could be turned into homes for care leavers under proposals to be debated next week.

The plan is due to go before the authority’s children’s services committee next Monday, June 26.

If approved, it would see old council properties re-developed to provide homes for individual or multiple occupancy.

Chairman Penny Carpenter said: “These young people are among our most vulnerable and we need to ensure they have the right support and accommodation as they move towards independence.

“Finding suitable accommodation for young people is often difficult and expensive, particularly for those with the most challenging behaviour.

“That is why it makes sense to develop our own and ensure we have clear and effective oversight of the support on offer.”