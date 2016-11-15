Homes, shops and hotel among ideas for King’s Lynn riverfront regeneration

Homes, shops and even a hotel are among the ideas outlined for the regeneration of Lynn’s riverfront at an exhibition in the town today.

A public consultation has begun on three potential schemes for the area, which have been drawn up following a feasibility study.

Although most of the development envisaged in all three schemes would be housing, two of the plans contain the provision of a multi-use leisure and retail development on the old Sommerfield and Thomas and silos site, which would include a hotel.

One of the schemes would also allow for the Hardings Way bus lane to be opened up to all traffic.

A drop-in exhibition has been taking place in the mobile event vehicle sited on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place today.

The display is open until 7pm tonight and again from 10am to 7pm tomorrow.

Officials say the main idea of the project is to better connect the riverfront area to the town centre and encourage more visitors to enjoy its attractions as a result.

Niall McNevin, of planning consultants Urban Delivery, who were commissioned by West Norfolk Council to examine the area, said: “In a town of the stature of King’s Lynn, this is a prime development site.”

Common elements to all three schemes include the provision of a restaurant ship in the Purfleet, which would also have a new lock gate, plus a new beacon, shelters and seating along the South Quay.

Under one of the options, around 350 homes would be developed above what is currently the Boal Quay car park, with public parking retained there or provided on the Nar Loop island.

A further 50 homes would be developed on the Sommerfield and Thomas and silos sites, with 20 on land to the north of Hardings Pits. The bollards on Hardings Way would be moved to allow access to those homes, but not to allow through access.

Options two and three both contain the proposed leisure and retail development on the Sommerfield and Thomas and silo land, with 30 homes proposed on The Friars.

However, under the third proposal, 400 properties are envisaged on Boal Quay, with public parking transferred to the Nar Loop island. Option two retains the possibility of allowing the continuing use of the current car park.

The third proposal also proposes the opening of Hardings Way, which was opened as a bus lane in 2011, to all traffic.

Visitors to the exhibition are being invited to complete a questionnaire about the proposals.

Residents can also look at the plans and have their say by visiting www.west-norfolk.gov.uk and clicking on the Have Your Say and Consultations links.

Officials say they expect to announce their preferred option, which will also be the subject of a public consultation, early in the new year.