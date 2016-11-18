Hopes to prevent flytipping in Bawsey

Flytipping issues at one ‘problem area’ in the borough could soon be a thing of the past, if council proposals are to go ahead.

Council officials are considering imposing a public space protection order for Sandy Lane from Bawsey through to Ashwicken, an area which is described in a council report as “a regular problem area for flytipping and anti-social behaviour”.

In April this year, the Lynn News reported that calls had been made by landowners around Sandy Lane were demanding that action was to be taken to stop the “constant stream” of rubbish and other inappropriate behaviour.

At that point, Bawsey Pits owner Stephen Bacon said he had been handed needles by angry walkers and added there was a “huge problem” with flytipping and litter.

It was further reported in May that a petrol engine had been dumped in Sandy Lane, among other things, which one local resident described as “absolutely disgusting”.

At the time Robert Mallett said he and his family regularly walked their dog along Sandy Lane and had noticed the pile of rubbish building up over time.

But now there are hopes that if an order is put into place, that this would deal with this problem by imposing conditions on the use of the area which would apply to everyone.

In the council report, it is stated that: “Initial discussions are taking place with local stakeholders ahead of formal consultation.”

Council leader Brian Long, who is cabinet member for environment said: “The order would look to curtail flytipping and anti-social behaviour.

“It would mean that there is a stronger range of powers in terms of measures to enforce the order.”

Mr Long added that he has started talking to relevant parties as part of the consultation.

In the past, flytippers have dumped bags of rubbish, tyres and pallets rather than going to Lynn’s recycling centre which is about 15 minutes away.