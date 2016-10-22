Horrors to drop into King’s Lynn for Halloween celebration

Families are being invited to get dressed up and head to the heart of Lynn for a Halloween spooktacular later this month.

West Norfolk Council and the Vancouver Quarter have once again teamed up to celebrate Halloween with a special trail around the town centre on Monday, October 31.

Between 3pm and 5.30pm, children and their parents should go to Halloween HQ on Baxter’s Plain, opposite Argos and Costa Coffee, to collect a special Halloween map before making their way around the town centre collecting stamps from retailers as they go.

Those who collect at least 15 stamps will be rewarded with a goodie bag on their arrival back at Halloween HQ on Baxter’s Plain. Those who collect all 20 stamps are also being entered into a prize draw to win £250 to spend on toys.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said “This is one of the highlights of the year for the centre and we once again look forward to welcoming hundreds of children and their families to this year’s event.

“The event is so well supported every year and It’s a great opportunity for the town to work together to provide yet another fun and free event”

Elizabeth Nockolds, the borough council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, added: “This is another great, free event for King’s Lynn town centre, which follows on from our successful programme of events this summer.

“I hope many families will come into town and get into the ‘spirit’ of the occasion. We’re all looking forward to seeing the children (and their parents) dressed in the Halloween costumes.

“It’s a great way to have some Halloween fun, in a safe environment and to help support local high street retailers. And if that’s not enough, one lucky child will win £250 to spend on toys in the town.”