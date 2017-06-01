Horticulturists enjoy weekend sunshine at Sedgeford

Keen horticulturists enjoyed the sunshine on Sunday as they explored gardens around Sedgeford at the village’s annual open garden event.

There was a total of nine gardens open to the public spread out across the village which green-fingered people could visit for the price of £4.

One of the gardens sold books, another plants, and another sold ice creams. There was also boats on the lake in one garden, while there were a wide-range of activities, including stalls and children’s games.

The majority of money raised from the event, which ran from midday until 5pm, is expected to go towards the repair of St Mary’s historic church organ.

Volunteer Pam Goddard, who helped out with some of the lunches in the church, said: “The whole day went really, really well. We had fantastic weather and lots of visitors with it. This was our 36th year and we raised around £2,700 which is more than we’ve managed in the past couple of years.

“It really was a lovely village event with lots of different people getting involved. It really is a real team effort by everyone.”

Pictured is Christine Forecast in her garden at Sedgeford. MLNF17MF050126