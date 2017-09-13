Hospice is the big winner at Swaffham race night

Dozens of punters were keen to back a charity race night, held in aid of the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice at the town’s Assembly Rooms, on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by the town’s Rotary and Lions clubs, raising around £1,500 for the cause, with bottles of champagne on offer to the race winners.

Pictured as they prepared to toast the night’s success are, from left, Rotary president Bill Muir, Lions president Pam Tallon and Home Hospice treasurer Adrian Adcock.