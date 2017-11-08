Hospital donation is the style for King’s Lynn hairdressers

Have your say

A team of hairdressers have proved they are a cut above the rest by raising more than £400 for young patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

GH Hair Design, based in St Ann’s Street, Lynn, donated the proceeds of children’s haircuts during the summer holidays to Rudham Ward.

Owner Gemma Howard along with stylists Georgia Mountain, Abbie Claxton and Kelly Davies took their fundraising a step further by wearing fancy dress costumes every Saturday during the summer holidays.

Their efforts raised £440, which was presented to Rudham Ward Sister Kristy Bowman and Staff Nurses Laura Morgan and Katie Collison.

Gemma said: “We are really pleased with the amount raised and pleased to support such a good cause.

“The children also got into the spirit of it as some came in fancy dress as well.”

Sister Bowman, together with staff nurses Laura Morgan and Katie Collison, are pictured receiving the cheque.