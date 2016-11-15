Houghton Hall hosts charity bridge event

Houghton Halls doors may have been tightly shut throughout the winter, yet a warm welcome was assured last Thursday to allow the Stocken Bridge Breaks to host a charity bridge day, including a raffle, lunch and tea.

Lady Rose Cholmondeley said: “Marie Curie is a tremendous charity, and we are pleased to support in any way we can.” And support it they did, as the event altogether was able to raise a grand £3,640.

Pictured above, from left are Zeb Stocken, Claudia Stocken, Lady Rose Cholmondeley, Ian Brooksby and Hugo Stevenson, fundraising representative of Marie Curie in Norfolk.

mlnf16mf0110034