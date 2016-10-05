House with skate bowl in Terrington St Clement is a global hit

A three-bedroom house in West Norfolk has hit national headlines for its wheelie unique feature.

The former village hall on Sutton Road in Terrington St Clement is hiding a skate bowl behind its doors, and is now on the market for a guide price of £200,000.

House with skate bowl in Terrington St Clement. Photo courtesy of Attik Property Services ANL-160510-172405001

Its owner Rob Marsden, 41, is selling up in order to focus on his classic Range Rover business.

Mr Marsden said he bought the 19th century property 13 years ago and, as someone who had always been into extreme sports, wanted to learn to skateboard.

“What do you do with a room of that size? It wasn’t part of my living area, so I built myself a ramp, and it got a bit out of hand,” he said.

The businessman holds bowl nights at his home every Wednesday night with friends, and said the wooden skate bowl – which measures eight metres by 12 metres – gave a lot of his friends the chance to learn how to skate, too.

Estate agent Kate Mamo, of Attik Property Services, said: “We’re getting interest from all over the world, and 80 per cent of that is from people who want to keep it as it is which is great.

“It’s great for Rob as he has built it with a lot of love.”

Mr Marsden said it would be a shame to leave the home, but he is now looking for a house which can accommodate his business.

“I’ll miss my bowl nights but I have no intention of hanging up my board just yet,” he said.

If you’re interested in this unusual property, email enquiries@attikpropertyservices.co.uk or call 01362 694800.