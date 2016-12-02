How a takeaway reunited King’s Lynn delivery driver with late aunt’s beloved pet dog

A man from North Lynn has told of a remarkable set of events which led him to be reunited with his late aunt’s dog named Sally.

Thomas Broocks’ aunt Paula Curr owned Sally, a fox red Labrador, for more than 10 years, until she passed away in March 2013.

Sally, later named Honey, a fox red Labrador. Photo: submitted. ANL-160112-102437001

Mr Broocks said that Sally was his aunt’s one “priceless possession”, but she was given to the care of the RSPCA following his aunt’s death.

When Mr Broocks found this out, he contacted the RSPCA to try and establish where Sally had gone.

He said all they could tell him was that the dog had been rehomed, and he could not be given further details regarding the new owner as it would breach confidentiality.

He added: “I was mortified that there was no way of getting her back and resided myself to the fact that I would never see her again.”

That was May 2013, but by summer 2014, Mr Broocks worked occasionally as a delivery driver for a pizza restaurant in Lynn, and on one particular evening was delivering to an address on Gayton Road.

Mr Broocks said: “I arrived at the property and knocked on the door to be greeted by the owner of the address, who I now know is Ms Gaye O’Mara. I heard barking in the background and Gaye said to me ‘I hope you don’t mind dogs’, to which I replied ‘no’.

“To my utter disbelief walks up this fox red Labrador with a crinkled left ear. In shock, I said to Gaye ‘is that Sally?’, and she just looked at me in shock and said ‘yes, how do you know?’”

Mr Broocks said he had not seen Sally, now named Honey, in over a year, and she remembered him straight away.

He added: “Gaye and her daughter Belle could not believe that one decision that night had reunited me and Sally.”

Mr Broocks said he and Ms O’Mara shared contact details so that they could meet to share stories of the dog.

“Ever since that day, we have all remained very close as Sally brought us together.

“Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and had to be put to sleep in April this year. Because it wasn’t a sudden passing, I had the opportunity to say my goodbyes to her.

“To this day, we class ourselves as family and still can’t believe that decision reunited us.”