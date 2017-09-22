Howard Junior School celebrates Roald Dahl Day

The Howard Junior School celebrated Roald Dahl Day in style by dressing up as their favourite fictional characters.

Roald Dahl Day encourages youngsters to exercise their imagination by dreaming up their own stories as well as reading those penned by Roald Dahl.

Executive head of The Howard Junior School in Lynn, Gregory Hill, said: “We had a wonderful Roald Dahl Day and raised lots for his charity. Our children had amazing fun and we brought Roald Dahl’s books to life on a day of learning magic. We received tweets from the Roald Dahl foundation and our school was mentioned on Puffin Live, a worldwide Roald Dahl internet based TV event.”

Pictured are The Howard Junior School’s Wonkas and Oompa Loompas. Picture: SUBMITTED.