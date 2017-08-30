Huge turnout for annual dog show at Hempton Memorial Hall

Members of Hempton’s Dog training Group were delighted with the response to their seventh annual charity fun dog show on Sunday.

Originally held in Hempton Memorial Hall it quickly outgrew the venue and it is now a regular fixture on Fakenham racecourse.

There were more than 140 entries in 26 different classes on a crowded day of competition for both pedigree and crossbreed animals including – if the owner was brave enough to enter – the dog that most looked like its owner.

The wide variety of classes also included rosettes for the dog performing the best trick, the best veteran, the handsomest and the dog and owner who appeared to be the most loving pair.

“We’ve got a wonderful attendance this year,” said Lisa Pearson, a representative of the group.

“We’ve had everything from big dogs like a Newfoundland to a chihuahua.”

The group’s aim is to help people socialise their pet dogs so that they are well-behaved around other people and other dogs.

There also run ring-craft training courses for animals which are to be shown at fun or professional shows.

In addition, the group also holds classes for puppies and rescue dogs.

“We also encourage young people to come and learn how to handle their dogs in the show ring. We’ve had a lot of success – our junior handlers are winning at top level at national shows.”

Training classes are held at 7pm at Hempton Memorial Village Hall on Thursday and at East Rudham on Monday.

Ms Pearson said she was especially grateful to local businesses who generously supported their show each year.

“We hope to raise around £1,000 which will go to two charities – Nelson’s Journey and Change of Scene for Animals and Children,” she added.