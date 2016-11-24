Search

Hughes help out West Norfolk charity with donation

Hughes Store in Hunstanton have presented a Bissell Carpet Cleaner to the Leeway Domestic Violence & Abuse Services Lauren Thrower (Refuge Support Worker with Leeway Domestic Violence & Abuse Services), collects the Cleaner from Nigel Jeavons (Assistant Manager Hughes Hunstanton Store) ANL-161116-155142009

Electrical appliance giants Hughes have donated a Bissell carpet cleaner to West Norfolk-based Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services.

Lesley Brown, a Leeway co-ordinator, said: “We’d like to think Hughes for their help.

“We rely heavily on the generosity of local businesses for support during this time of great hardship for families.”

Pictured above at the Hughes store in Hunstanton are Lauren Thrower (refuge support worker with Leeway) and Nigel Jeavons (assistant manager at Hughes). MLNF16PM11165