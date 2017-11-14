Hundreds attend West Norfolk Remembrance events

Communities across West Norfolk have paused to honour the sacrifices of those who died in the two World Wars and more recent conflicts.

A two minutes’ silence was observed across the borough on Saturday morning to mark Armistice Day and the moment the First World War ended 99 years ago.

Standards are lowered during the Remembrance Sunday service in Hunstanton

Then, 24 hours later, hundreds of people attended Lynn’s Remembrance Sunday service at the memorial in Tower Gardens.

Borough mayor Carol Bower led the wreath laying ceremony, before then going on to attend the afternoon’s commemorations at St Edmund’s Church in Downham.

Her deputy, Jim Moriarty, had attended the silent tribute in Downham on Saturday, before attending a service in his home ward at Castle Acre on Sunday.

Meanwhile, civic leaders were joined by members of the USAF 67th Squadron, plus community groups, for what officials believe was the largest Remembrance Sunday procession in Hunstanton for many years.

Remembrance Sunday Service Tower Gardens King's Lynn.Pictured King's Lynn Mayor Carol Bower.

The procession went from the United Services Club to the war memorial.

The parade commander was Roy Evans and the names of the fallen were read by Betty Miller and Anthony Jewell.

Father James Monro conducted the service and the lesson was read by town mayor Adrian Winnington.

Ward councillor Paul Beal also attended the service on behalf of Mrs Bower.

Civic leaders head the Remembrance procession in Hunstanton

