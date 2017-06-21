Hundreds endure heat to Cycle Together at Sandringham

Hundreds of riders braved the heat at the weekend to help provide vital respite support at a disability charity’s West Norfolk hotel.

Organisers of Cycle Together Sandringham estimate that at least £8,000 has already been raised through the annual ride on Sunday and money is still coming in.

Cycle Together Sandringham. Pictured Cyclist completed the ride FltoR Keith Wagg. Dominic Melton.

The event raises funds for the Park House hotel, which is owned by Leonard Cheshire Disability, and provides respite breaks for disabled people and their carers.

The money from this year’s event will be used to create new outdoor facilities for disabled guests so they can fully enjoy its grounds.

Manager Tess Gilder said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took part and to everyone who helped organise and support this event.

“Park House gives disabled people and their carers the chance of a much-needed holiday.

Cycle Together Sandringham. Pictured Organisers of the event. FLtoR Hannah Fisher.Steve Tyres.Wendy Fisher.Craig Larkman. Diane Chapman.

“All our cyclists and supporters have helped to make a massive difference to these disabled people.”

Hotel visitor Joy Frith added: “When you come to Park House it doesn’t take you long to realise that you are staying at a very special place.

“It’s a holiday that’s inclusive in the true sense of the word.”

More than 300 riders took part in the event, including more than 50 under-18s.

Cycle Together Sandringham. Pictured one of the younger cyclists Matilda Brown.

They covered routes of between 10 and 100 miles, as temperatures soared above 30 degrees. Each route started and finished in the grounds of the hotel.

Supporters came from far and wide to take part in the event, including Roger Colman who travelled from Rugby, Warwickshire, to take part.

He said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to take in the beautiful Norfolk countryside in the sunshine.

“The heat was a bit of a challenge but everything else was perfect for the participants. It is a great course for riders of all ages.

“The charity does some great work so I’m happy to help by supporting this event.”