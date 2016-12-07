Hundreds flock to Hunstanton Lions’ Christmas lunches

Hundreds of diners have been getting into the festive spirit thanks to a project led by a Hunstanton community group.

The annual Turkey and Tinsel lunches, which are held over a week at the town’s United Services Club on Homefields Road, have attracted 640 people this year alone.

The scheme is the flagship event in the Hunstanton and District Lions club’s calendar and is also supported by volunteers from the Mars in the Community team.

Among those helping out during the week was Adam Jones, husband of Mars volunteer Kate Windsor-Jones, who said: “This is a really great thing to do.”

Lions member Angie Keightley, who organises the lunches with fellow Lion Chris Holt, said: “We are pleased to be at the United Services Club again.

“The catering team make a massive number of lunches and they are served piping hot and on time.”

Lion Ian Wallis and the late Peter Mills instigated the subsidised lunches eight years ago.

The idea was to provide a budget Christmas dinner and an event that local residents will enjoy.

The lunches have been held at different venues over the years, the last five years at the United Services Club, and attendance has increased every year.

This year’s lunches saw two sittings held each day for seven days.

One of the oldest diners attending was 95-year- old Florence Taylor from Ringstead, who explained that she tried to get to the lunch every year as she enjoyed it so much.

Pointing out Mr Holt she said: “I worked with his grandmother and his mother.”