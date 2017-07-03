Hundreds of folk enjoy West Acre music festival

Bradmoor Wood on the West Acre estate was the place to be to get away from it all this weekend.

That’s because it was the home of the Folk in a Field festival, a packed weekend of music, arts and crafts and children’s activities in a woodland setting right off the beaten track.

Taking stock - six-year-old Daisy Thompson enjoying herself at the Folk in a Field Festival

The event is the brainchild of Luke Horncastle who works on the estate.

He said: “My idea was to give people a good time for a reasonable price.

“I go to a lot of music festivals and they are really expensive and too corporative. This year we’ve had 550 people through the gate. Last year it was 350.”

Camping is free and traders’ stalls and a bar provide the financial backing for the venture.

Jake Morrel on stage at the Folk in a Field Festival

Art and craft attractions included wood turning, chain-saw carving, weaving, pottery and alternative therapies. People were also encouraged to try out activities like sword fighting and archery. Food stalls were by local producers.

A children’s corner included a giant rocking horse, a sand pit and swings.

Luke, who is part of Long Shore Drift, performed on Saturday and this year more than 20 groups and individuals provided a wide range of acoustic, folk and roots music.

The line-up included Creeds Cross, The Vagaband, Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra, Solana and Jake Morrel.

Green wood workers Kierin Brunton, left, and Gavin Williams relax in some giant furniture made by Kierin and his brother Oliver

Luke said: “There was a bit of a hole for festivals round here so I decided to fill it.”