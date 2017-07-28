Hundreds of Harley-Davidsons descend on King’s Lynn

Hundreds of Harley-Davidsons parked up at Tuesday Market Place on Friday, making a quick pit stop on their journey to the East of England Rally 2017.

This year’s rally, which takes place on the last full weekend in July at Fakenham Racecourse, is the Fenlanders Silver Anniversary rally and “it promises to be the best ever”.

Road Captain, Neil Sturman said: “This is one of the largest gatherings of Harley-Davidsons in the UK. We rally and raise money for various charities, and this year is East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“There will be around 1,000 of us at Fakenham Racecourse, making our way to Sheringham tomorrow.”