Hundreds of schoolchildren enjoy special day at King’s Lynn Mart

Hundreds of children enjoyed a break from the classroom on Wednesday at a trip to Lynn’s historic Mart.

Thanks to a joint initiative between King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club and the Showmen’s Guild, 350 pupils from six primary schools had a special day.

Special needs childrens day at The Mart

The day allows children aged five to 11, who may have learning difficulties, physical disabilities or may not otherwise have the chance, experience the fun of the fair.

Lawrence Appleton, who is a member of both groups, said: “We invite the children every year to have some enjoyment who do not always get these opportunities.”

Trinity Rotary president Bob Foster said in previous years, school staff had told them that the children had enjoyed the trip so much that they would talk about it for months afterwards.

He said: “We get reports from the teachers after and they say that the children really remember it, and we get quite a lot of letters of thanks which is nice.

Special needs childrens day at The Mart

“We try and get the children on as many rides as possible during the couple of hours that they are here, as the whole idea is for them to have a great time. As long as they are enjoying it, that’s what it’s all about.”

This is the fifth year that the club and the Showmen’s Guild have held the children’s day in Lynn, as the Rotary previously took coachloads of children to Great Yarmouth for the day.

Mr Foster said: “We are very grateful to the Showmen’s Guild for putting this on. We used to take them to Great Yarmouth, but to take them here, to the Mart, it’s so convenient. Some of the children can just walk here.”

Angela Black, a teacher at Greyfriars Primary School, said the day offered a unique opportunity to some of their pupils.

Special needs childrens day at The Mart

She said: “It’s lovely and very inclusive. There are some of the children who may not get the opportunity to come at other times, so it’s very generous of the Rotary club.

“We always bring our year six pupils, we have 32 of them here today. They get very excited about it every year, and our year fives are very excited for next year already.”

Special needs childrens day at The Mart