Hundreds of youngsters enjoy Hunstanton Lions fun day

Hundreds of children from around Norfolk have enjoyed a special day out in Hunstanton courtesy of the resort’s Lions club.

Now in its 15th year, the club’s annual fun day brought children and their carers from the Churchill Park school in Lynn and the Sheringham Woodfields to the town.

And they were joined for the first time this year by members of the Lynn-based Little Discoverers group.

The fun day is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the calendar and greeting the youngsters as they disembarked was organiser Angie Keightley.

She said: “We couldn’t do it without the support of the local businesses who make no charge at all for the day’s entertainment and refreshments.”

Club president Jane Scott also thanked supporters including fairground operators John-Henry and Colleen Roper, Chadwick Pooley, David Howe, Robert Tatum, Henry Roper, Jonathan and Heidi Grey, Marie and Michael Borley, Marcelle Appleton and all their staff for their help.

She added: “The borough council help us too with free parking for the day and we cover the children’s transport costs from our fundraising efforts.

“It is a day we all look forward to and to see the joy on the children’s faces brings tears to my eyes.”

Colleen Roper, of Rainbow Amusements, said: “We are very proud to be involved with this Lions event, it is one of the highlights of our year.

“It has grown from just 79 children coming 15 years ago and now we are welcoming over 300.”

All the visitors were also treated to a fish and chip lunch courtesy of Vegas Fish and Chips.