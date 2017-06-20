Hundreds raised at popular Gaywood church fete

Borough deputy mayor Jim Moriarty was the special guest to open the annual summer fete at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, on Saturday.

Mr Moriarty, pictured as he cut the ribbon, spoke about the importance of historic churches being properly maintained and the need for fund-raising to make this happen.

He then toured the stalls and sideshows and chatted to fete-goers and stallholders, accompanied by St Faith’s Rector, Rev Julie Boyd, Methodist minister the Rev Andrew Maguire and team vicar Rev Karlene Kerr.

Despite the hot weather and competition from other local events on the same day, the event raised a total of £975, slightly down on last year, for church funds.

The event is one of the key annual fundraisers for the church and fundraising committee chairman Ann Ess said there was a lovely, family friendly atmosphere in the Church Rooms.

For the younger visitors, there were some games set up in the church garden and the ice-cream stall did a roaring trade.

She said: “We were delighted that Mr Moriarty came along to officially open our Fete and he showed great interest in the various stalls and sideshows and spent time chatting to visitors and stallholders.

“It was a lovely afternoon and very much an event for the wider Gaywood community, as well as our own church members.”

Mrs Ess also thanked all the volunteers who helped to stage the fete.