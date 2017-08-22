Hundreds raised for King’s Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A mother from Pott Row has donated £500 to thank the doctors and nurses who saved the life of her son.

Oliver Warner was treated at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Critical Care Unit in 2014 after an accident in which he ended up in a ditch. Three years later, his mum Sally organised a hog roast with live entertainment to give something back to the unit along with St Thomas’ Hospital in London, which also cared for Oliver. Mrs Warner said: “Without both of the hospitals, I know that Ollie would not be here but he is now a father and loving his life.” Pictured are Oliver and Sally Warner presenting the cheque to nurses from the Critical Care Unit. Photo: SUBMITTED.