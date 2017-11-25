Hundreds raised for Sophie at Swaffham variety show

A variety night held in Swaffham last month raised hundreds of pounds to help a young woman with a rare condition.

A total of £820 was raised at the event for Sophie Burke, towards her ongoing treatment for Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

Through social media, Sophie, pictured above, centre, has made contact with girls in the Midlands and Australia who have similar conditions and have some ideas that may be helpful.

Pictured presenting the cheque to Sophie and her mum Jo are, from left, Glenda Smeed, fund treasurer Sally Ingham and Lions club president Pam Tallon. Picture: submitted