Hundreds to Cycle Together at Sandringham

More than 500 cyclists of all ages and abilities will take part in the charity event, on Sunday, June 18, where all rides start and finish in the grounds of Park House hotel at Sandringham.

All money raised will go to Leonard Cheshire Disability’s Park House hotel to develop a more accessible outdoor area for wheelchair users.

Organiser Phil Davies said: “Every year, this event goes from strength to strength.

“There’s a wonderful atmosphere, with streams of cyclists out on the roads, all with their own challenges.

“Some are out as families enjoying a leisurely ride; others are challenging themselves to complete long distances as fast as they can.

“But all are united in support of Park House.”

Competitors have a choice of routes, ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles, all on the quiet back lanes of the beautiful West and North Norfolk countryside.

Many participants are coming from all over the UK to take in the beautiful countryside, including Roger Colman, a 53-year-old training consultant from Warwickshire.

Mr Colman said: “I decided to sign up to give myself a challenge after taking up cycling in September last year, with the aim of being able to complete the 50-mile event.

“I decided on the Sandringham event because it is one of my favourite places in the world and also the event is in aid of an amazing charity that carries out so much good work.”

Cyclists will receive a commemorative medal, and there will be refreshments, including a free beer at the finish line. and there is a range of prizes.

Detailed routes can be downloaded from leonardcheshire.org/cycletogether to garmin devices, and are also fully signposted. Ample free parking is available at Park House.

There will also be free supervised Go-Ride activities for children in the grounds of Park House hotel, with bikes provided.

Online entries for the event close at midday Thursday, June 15, but entries will be accepted on the day (£5 extra).

For more details, and to enter, see leonardcheshire.org/cycletogether, text ‘CYCLE’ to 80878. Alternatively, email local organiser Phil Davies on pasdavies@btinternet.com