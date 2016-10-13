Hundreds walk for research fundraiser in Holkham

Hundreds of people took part in a countryside walk in Holkham on Sunday to raise money and awareness for brain tumour research.

Norfolk Family Walk, organised by secretary of Astro Brain Tumour Fund Christine Forecast, is now in its 10th year and saw almost 500 people take to the Holkham Hall estate for the cause.

Tenth annual Norfolk Family Walk for Brain Tumour Research and Support at Holkham Hall ANL-160910-162123009

Mrs Forecast said that there was not currently a total for the amount raised on the day, but that the walkers had travelled about 1,645 miles for the fundraising event.

The walk had a choice of distances – one, three, six or 10 miles – to accommodate all ages and abilities, and the shorter routes incorporated activities for children to complete whilst enjoying the track.

All routes took participants through the parkland, beside the lake and through the woods where deers often graze.

The day was part of an international effort to raise awareness of brain tumours, with the hope of achieving enough mileage worldwide to effectively walk around the Equator numerous times.

Tenth annual Norfolk Family Walk for Brain Tumour Research and Support at Holkham Hall ANL-160910-161956009

Over the years, the event has become one of Astro Brain Tumour Fund’s biggest fundraising events.

Last year, the walk raised more than £11,000 for cancer research and support – a record for the event.

Mrs Forecast said: “Participants come back year after year to enjoy walking in the beautiful surroundings of this country estate which is situated on the lovely North Norfolk coast.

“Many come from different parts of the country and take the opportunity to have a weekend away and enjoy all that this unique area has to offer,”

Tenth annual Norfolk Family Walk for Brain Tumour Research and Support at Holkham Hall Honor Day and Florence Pooley ANL-160910-161817009

She added that any money raised on the day will go directly towards research into brain tumours.

Mrs Forecast thanked all of the sponsors, which includes those at Holkham Hall itself, who have hosted the walk for the 10 years it has been running, as well as Adrian Flux Insurance Services.