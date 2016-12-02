Hunstanton beach awaits you on Christmas Day ...

Organisers of this year’s Christmas Day swim in Hunstanton are asking: “What better way to spend Christmas morning than frolicking in the sea”?

Hunstanton Round Table, who run the charity effort, will expect to see crowds of thousands watch the brave swimmers take to the water on December 25.

Last year, around 175 people took part in the event and put on their best fancy dress for the occasion, which is one of the highest totals in its 50-year history.

Organiser Matt Hallard said: “This event raises much-needed funds for Round Table, enabling us to support many local good causes.

“Why not come along and give it a go – after all, it will make you feel less guilty ahead of that huge Christmas lunch!”

The fundraiser is a firmly established tradition for Christmas morning in Hunstanton, and will see those taking part pass under the rondel (the official insignia of Round Table) as they set off.

The swim starts from Hunstanton Promenade, and swimmers are permitted to use the facilities at the Oasis Leisure Centre, and refreshements will be available from the Waterside Bar.

Those who take part will have a few hours to get their best clothes on following the swim, as it is advised they arrive by 10.30am.

Viewing and swimming is free, but swimmers must raise and give all sponsorship money to Round Table for distribution.

A prize of £25 will be awarded for the best dressed individual, and £100 will be presented for the best group.

Both winners will be chosen ahead of the swim, so organisers recommend giving those costumes some forethought.

All participating swimmers will receive a signed commemorative certificate.

Last year, the event raised around £5,000 for good causes, with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) being the two main beneficaries.

It was a particularly poignant year for the event, as it was staged in memory of Sean Sands, a long-time supporter of the swim.

For more information and for swim registration forms, please visit: www.hunstantonroundtable.com/xmas-swim.html