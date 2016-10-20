Hunstanton Brownies work towards badges

The Third Hunstanton Brownies hosted a tea party at Union Church on Wednesday as they worked towards their Brownie traditions and hostess badges.

To complete the traditions badge, the girls learned about the skills and history of the organisation and what Brownies learned in the past from ladies in the area who had themselves been Brownies as girls.

A display of memorabilia was mounted and the visitors brought along their own badges and photographs of events they had enjoyed.

Brown Owl Susan Richardson said: “The girls are serving tea to all the visitors and completing questionnaires today and that finishes off their work for these badges.

“We are a full pack and I’m pleased to report that all 24 Brownies achieved these awards.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Isis Ibbetson-Brookes, Layla Roper, Leia Mason and Alana Pickering with a display of Brownie memorabilia. Picture: ELAINE BIRD