Hunstanton bus station ‘miles away’ from move decision

Businesses in the heart of Hunstanton are likely to suffer if the town’s bus station is moved, a resident has warned.

Councillors have admitted discussions are taking place about the possibility of moving the interchange, as part of a wider review of public sector assets.

But they have insisted the work is still in its early stages and residents will get a say on any proposals that are drawn up.

The issue was raised during public question time at Friday’s town council meeting, where resident Tony Boardman said there was speculation in the town about the station’s future.

He said: “The rumour is it’s going to move to the coach park (in Southend Road).

“If it happens, it will kill the High Street and the businesses on the High Street. Can anyone answer the question?

“People are just talking and talking and the rumour is going around.

“Disabled people and people that can’t walk very far will not get up the hill to get into the town and businesses will lose out.”

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said there had been discussions about the possibility of moving the bus station and the town’s library from their current home, on the corner of Westgate and St Edmunds Terrace to an alternative site on Valentine Road.

She said the discussions had taken place as part of the One Public Estate initiative, which is reviewing all the properties held by public bodies in the area.

But she insisted the talks were in the very early stages and added: “There’s been no decision made.”

Ward councillor Paul Beal added that any proposals that were drawn up as a result of the talks would be subject to a public consultation process.

But he added: “We’re miles away from that.”