Hunstanton cake sale boosts shoe box appeal

The Andrews family donned their aprons and and set out a delicious array of cakes and buns as local people arrived at St Edmund’s Church Hall, Hunstanton, on Saturday with items to make up shoe boxes full of gifts for Operation Christmas Child.

In its 15th year of operation in the town, this year’s appeal got off to a great start at the annual coffee morning at St Edmund’s Church as shoeboxes full of toys were piled high in the hall. A raffle, guess-the-weight of the cake and funds raised from the cake sale added £447.90 to this year’s appeal. Pictured are Stephen Andrews holding his granddaughter Aurora, surrounded by the extended Andrews family and assistant priest Fr James Monro, at St Edmund’s Church, Hunstanton. MLNF16EB10015