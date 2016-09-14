Search

Hunstanton care home resident enjoys 104th birthday bash

Celebration for 104 year old Dorothy Martin at Driftwood House Care Home, Hunstanton. LtoR, Jennifer Scott (daughter), Dorothy Martin (104), Barbara Malkin (daughter) ANL-161209-082002009

A Hunstanton care home resident has celebrated her 104th birthday at a party with family, fellow residents and carers.

Dorothy Martin was joined by her two daughters Jennifer and Barbara, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark the milestone anniversary at Driftwood House Care Home on Saturday.

Barbara said: “Mum enjoyed her party, she had some lovely flowers and lots of cards – and there was a lot of dancing!”

