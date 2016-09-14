Hunstanton care home resident enjoys 104th birthday bash

A Hunstanton care home resident has celebrated her 104th birthday at a party with family, fellow residents and carers.

Dorothy Martin was joined by her two daughters Jennifer and Barbara, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark the milestone anniversary at Driftwood House Care Home on Saturday.

Celebration for 104 year old Dorothy Martin at Driftwood House Care Home, Hunstanton. ANL-161209-081921009

Barbara said: “Mum enjoyed her party, she had some lovely flowers and lots of cards – and there was a lot of dancing!”

Pictured are, from left: Jennifer Scott, birthday girl Dorothy Martin and Barbara Malkin. MLNF16PM09063