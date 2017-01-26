Hunstanton chef Josh scoops accolade

A 16-year-old from Hunstanton is set to compete in the district final of the Rotary Young Chef competition 2017, after wowing judges at the area heats this week.

Josh Haycock impressed Trevor Clarke, from the Rathskeller, and Lucy Golding, from Market Bistro, at the training kitchens at the College of West Anglia when he was up against four other young chefs on Tuesday.

Josh Haycock and his winning dishes. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Each chef had to prepare a menu for two people, consisting of a main course and dessert, which did not exceed a maximum cost of £10.

John Thorpe, from the Trinity Rotary Club in Lynn, said: “I have been organising competitions like this for many years and thoroughly enjoy running this particular competition in West Norfolk. This is a chance for young local talent to shine in front of respected local chefs, with many getting work experience off the back of the competition.

“I wish Josh all the best in the district final, next month. After today’s offering I think he stands a good chance.”

Josh has only ever entered two competitions in the past – both this January and since starting on the catering and hospitality course at the college – so this is a big achievement for him.

His main course consisted of roasted pork belly with cider-cooked fondant potatoes, black pudding and a red wine reduction.

This was followed by an eye-catching deconstructed lemon meringue pie, intricately positioned on the plate.

He said: “This has been a great experience for me and a confidence boost, too. I’m really looking forward to the next round and am excited to get to work on my menu.”

Josh will now go forward to compete at Suffolk One College, in Ipswich, on Saturday, February 25.

Pictured are, from left, Jonathan Boyall (college lecturer), Tommy Pearce, Trevor Clarke, Jemma Couzens, Josh Haycock, Lucie Fenn, Lucy Golding, Casey Hunsden and John Thorpe. Photo: SUBMITTED.