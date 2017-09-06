Hunstanton church organist Barbara retires

After seven years as St Edmund’s Hunstanton and St Andrew’s Ringstead organist, Barbara Wingrove has retired.

Accepting her gifts from the choir and congregation she said: “I’ve had a musical career for over 40 years, mostly with bands and with a love of jazz the congregation has accepted some of my more unusual choices, I have loved my time here and have truly enjoyed working with the clergy team, especially Father John whose love and knowledge of music is inspiring.”

Barbara is pictured, with flowers, as the choir sing a specially-composed farewell. Also pictured vicar Fr John Bloomfield.

MLNF17EB09241 www.townandaround.net