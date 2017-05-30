Hunstanton club fun day aims to raise thousands for charity

The Norfolk Accident Rescue Service was chosen by Searles Golf Captain David Cox, pictured above, second left, as his charity for the year and a fundraising gala day was held at the club on Saturday.

With fun for all the family, activities included bowls, petanque, fishing and, of course, several golf competitions alongside face painting, entertainment and a barbecue.

Club manager Edd Howes, left, said: “NARS is a small local charity that does amazing work. Last year we were able to donate around £4,500 and we hope to do something similar this year.

“We’ve had about 40 people in the golf competition and with the fishing and other sports plus the regular quiz night the funds in the pot are increasing.”

Chloe Tabard, the nine-year-old aspiring professional golfer who already plays for Norfolk, was out on the course early with the captain and lodge owner Paul Fisher, right, for the nine-hole Texas Scramble Competition.

David said: “Chloe’s a good little golfer; we got a bit wet when the storm came over but things brightened up nicely.”