Hunstanton drink-driver ‘was helping friend’ when stopped, court told

Helping a friend proved to be a costly mistake for a Hunstanton woman who was caught drink-driving.

Charlotte Nobes, 22, of High Street, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Monday.

The court heard she was stopped by police while driving along the B1145 from Bawsey towards Lynn on the evening of November 17.

After giving a positive roadside breath test, further tests showed she had 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mitigating solicitor Alison Muir said she had been asked to collect a friend from a pub and did so despite feeling uncomfortable as she had already been drinking at her home.

Magistrates imposed an 18 month driving ban and a £110 fine.

They also ordered Nobes to pay £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.