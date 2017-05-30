Hunstanton fire station team welcomes public to open day

An open day was held at the Hunstanton fire station on Saturday for residents to find out more about the community groups that work in the town.

The event was part of a county roadshow that had visited Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Dereham over recent weeks.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the services available in the community and combat loneliness.

It was supported by groups including the Library Service, LILY, the Red Cross and Trading Standards.

Community safety volunteer Rob Kemp-Small donned the costume of mascot Dennis the Dragon to spread the message of fire safety, while the brigade was also keen to recruit both cadets and retained firefighters.

There was also an opportunity for people to see the equipment used and talk to station manager Neil Richardson.