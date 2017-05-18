Hunstanton goes barking mad at Glebe House dog show

Hundreds of dogs, some from as far away as the Lake District, London and Birmingham, descended on Glebe House School for the ninth annual Hunstanton Fun Dog Show at the weekend

“It was a popular event from day one,” said Amanda Knight, organiser along – tongue slightly in the cheek – with her King Charles Cavalier dog, Frodo Cavalier, a celebrity animal who has appeared on Sky News, the BBC Breakfast Show and several national newspapers and magazines.

The 12 novelty classes included have-a-go-fly-ball and a fastest recall competition, with ten rosettes awarded in each class. The day ended with a best in show cup.

In between the various competitions there were displays including Doggy Dancing and Dachshund racing. All around the main ring were animal charity stalls and companies selling all manner of doggy treats.

“It’s impossible to say how much we will raise,” said Mrs Knight.

“It’s a school fund-raiser and the charity stalls swell that amount doing their own thing which raises funds for themselves.”

Best in Show was Oakley and Beth Crisp; reserve went to Bear and Tara Warren.

Many fun and companion dog shows are held throughout Norfolk.

Googe online newspaper, The Barking Bugle, for the details.