Hunstanton growers honoured in garden competition

Gardeners who have made Hunstanton bloom were recognised at the 10th annual Front Garden competition presentation at Thaxters Garden Centre on Thursday.

The prizes were presented by sponsor Richard Thaxter who said: “The standard this year was better than ever.”

Organised by the Hunstanton Gardeners’ Association, the competition is divided into four categories: small garden, hanging baskets and containers, large garden and finally hotels and guest houses.

With a record number of entries, the judges had a difficult task separating the gardens in each category.

Winners were as follows: Front Garden, large/medium: 1 Pat & Lesley Richardson, Sandringham Rd; 2 Dennis Fretwell, Harry’s Way; 3 Derek Cosbey, Collingwood Road. Front Garden, small: 1 Carol Malone, Northgate; 2 Sally Sturman, Avenue Road; 3 Yvonne Eastwood, Lighthouse Lane.

Guest houses & hotels: 1 Peacock House B&B, Park Road; 2 Ellinbrook House, Avenue Road; 3 Gate Lodge Guest House, Westgate. Hanging baskets and containers: 1 James Drake, Campbells Close; 2 Gill Herring, Astley Crescent; 3 Kim Standen, Valentines Court.

The Challenge Cup donated to the HGA by television personality Anneka Rice, which is awarded for the best overall garden in the town, was also presented to Pat and Lesley Richardson for their garden on Sandringham Road.